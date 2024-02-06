ADVERTISEMENT

Facing dearth of trains for pilgrimage scheme: Kejriwal 

February 06, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal takes a selfie with pilgrims in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government’s pilgrimage scheme is facing a shortage of trains to take the elderly to religious places across the country.

The Chief Minister said this during a “bhajan sandhya” at Thyagaraj Stadium. He also interacted with the elderly who departed for Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. 

A government statement said till now 89 batches of pilgrims have been sent to religious places across the country under the ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana’, which was started in January 2018.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kejriwal called himself the “son of Delhi” and said taking the elderly to religious places across the nation is his duty.

“My effort is to ensure that every elderly person in Delhi goes on a pilgrimage at least once. We are not facing a shortage of resources for this. We will arrange whatever resources are needed. There is a shortage of trains. We use all the trains provided by the Central government and send our elderly on pilgrimages,” the Chief Minister said.

He said every week a train departs from Delhi under the scheme and so far elderly people have been taken to 13 destinations, including Haridwar, Mathura and Dwarka.

Nearly 84,000 pilgrims have availed of the facility till now, he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva flagged off a train carrying pilgrims from Chandni Chowk in Delhi to Ayodhya, where a Ram temple was inaugurated recently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US