Facing dearth of trains for pilgrimage scheme: Kejriwal 

February 06, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal takes a selfie with pilgrims in New Delhi on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal takes a selfie with pilgrims in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government’s pilgrimage scheme is facing a shortage of trains to take the elderly to religious places across the country.

The Chief Minister said this during a “bhajan sandhya” at Thyagaraj Stadium. He also interacted with the elderly who departed for Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. 

A government statement said till now 89 batches of pilgrims have been sent to religious places across the country under the ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana’, which was started in January 2018.

Mr. Kejriwal called himself the “son of Delhi” and said taking the elderly to religious places across the nation is his duty.

“My effort is to ensure that every elderly person in Delhi goes on a pilgrimage at least once. We are not facing a shortage of resources for this. We will arrange whatever resources are needed. There is a shortage of trains. We use all the trains provided by the Central government and send our elderly on pilgrimages,” the Chief Minister said.

He said every week a train departs from Delhi under the scheme and so far elderly people have been taken to 13 destinations, including Haridwar, Mathura and Dwarka.

Nearly 84,000 pilgrims have availed of the facility till now, he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva flagged off a train carrying pilgrims from Chandni Chowk in Delhi to Ayodhya, where a Ram temple was inaugurated recently.

