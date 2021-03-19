‘Facilitate repatriation of man’s mortal remains’

Court tells MEA to coordinate with Deputy Chief of Missions, Saudi Embassy

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials to coordinate with the Deputy Chief of Missions of Saudi Embassy here to facilitate the exhumation and repatriation of the mortal remains of a man, belonging to Hindu community, who was wrongly buried in Saudi Arabia as per Muslim rites.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh said that the MEA official should seek cooperation from the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia located in New Delhi “in order to emphasise on the sensitivity of the issue”.

The High Court also requested the Deputy Chief of Mission to obtain some timeline within which the process of exhumation and repatriation of the body would be completed.

Anju Sharma, in her petition, stated that she is the wife of deceased Sanjeev Kumar, an Indian citizen who passed away on January 24, 2021 at his workplace in Saudi Arabia.

Kumar, an Indian migrant who worked in Saudi Arabia for 23 years, died due to diabetes, hypertension and cardiac arrest and the mortal remains were kept in Beesh General Hospital, Jizan, Saudi Arabia.

On getting the information, Ms. Sharma and other family members of the deceased requested to repatriate the mortal remains.

“Shockingly, on February 18, the petitioner [Ms. Sharma] was informed that the body of her husband has been buried in Saudi Arabia while the family members of the deceased were waiting for the mortal remains in India,” the petition filed through advocate Subhash Chandran K.R. said.

“The officials in Indian Consulate explained that it was due to a mistake committed by the official translator of Indian Consulate Jeddah, who wrongly mentioned his religion as ‘Muslim’ in the death certificate,” the plea said.

The MEA stated that usually, whenever the authority concerned in Saudi Arabia informs the Indian Consulate of the death of an Indian citizen, a protocol is followed in which until and unless a No Objection Certificate (NOC) is issued by the Indian Consulate, the body of the deceased is not buried by the local authority. However, in the present case, the burial took place on February 17, 2021, without informing the Indian Consulate, which could be due to the protocol being followed during COVID-19, the MEA said.

The MEA said immediately upon being informed of the burial, the Indian Consulate took steps by writing communications to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jeddah as well as to the Governor of Jazan Region, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The High Court has posted the case for further hearing on March 24.