Facial recognition helps police nab burglar

Delhi police arrested a burglar with the help of facial recognition application and recovered valuable worth of Rs 25 lakh stolen from a house in South East Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, said police on Sunday.

Police said that the accused, Manoj Singh, is a native of Uttarakhand's Champawat district and was living in a rented house in north Delhi's Burari. He was arrested on Friday, they said.

On February 4, police received a complaint from one Agender Kumar about a burglary at his house. He alleged that someone had broken the lock on the main door of his house to gain entry, the police said.

Singh was seen in the footage of a CCTV camera installed near Kumar's house. He was seen carrying a black bag and was later identified through face recognition app, they said.

On the basis of technical surveillance, the police raided Singh's residence in Champawat's Kaknai village and arrested him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

Stolen jewellery and cash worth approximately Rs 25 lakh was recovered from him, he said.

During interrogation, Singh told police he wanted to live a lavish lifestyle and was fond of premium whiskey. He often used to visit bars and cafes in Hauz Khas village and Paharganj, he added.

Singh was unemployed and committed burglaries to earn easy money. He has spent thousands of rupees of the stolen money in bars, Mr Meena said.

He looked for houses in colonies and residential societies which would be locked in the day. He stole cash and jewellery but never things like mobile phones and laptops, fearing they could be traced, he said.

He was previously involved in five cases of burglaries, the DCP said.