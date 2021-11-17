Facebook to depose before House panel

Facebook India’s public policy director Shivnath Thukral and legal director G.V. Anand Bhushan will depose before the Delhi Assembly’s Committee on Peace and Harmony on November 18.

Facebook India was summoned to depose its views on the critical role of social media in preventing the spread of false, provocative, and malicious messages that can incite violence and disharmony.

The Committee will convene its meeting on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. To maintain the utmost transparency in the functioning of the committee, it stated, the proceedings will be live-streamed for “more public outreach.”

The Committee is examining what it had called “unprecedented communal disharmony and violence in Delhi” during the riots in February 2020.