Facebook needs to review its privacy policy, says HC

Students’ photos were lifted from Instagram, posted on porn sites

Responding to a recent incident where pictures of college students were posted on porn sites after being lifted from photo and video sharing platform Instagram, the Delhi High Court has said that Facebook, which owns Instagram, may need to “review and sharpen” its privacy policy.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said that while no relief may have been sought against Facebook by the victim, who has approached the court for removal of the offending contents from the Internet, the company remains a proper party to the present proceedings.

This, the court said, was necessary for Facebook to “ensure that offending content like the subject matter of the present proceedings does not fall in the hands of wrongdoers”. The court’s remark came after Facebook said it was “merely a pro-forma party and may accordingly be discharged from this matter” as the offending content has already been removed by Facebook from its platform.

No global policing

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Facebook, said the victim has deactivated her Facebook account and that no relief was sought against Facebook in her petition.

“We operate in 150 countries in the world. So we can’t act like a global policemen on every account. We are only a platform,” Mr. Rohtagi said, adding that Facebook will remove any content when ordered by the court without contest.

The victim, a college student in Bangalore, in her complaint filed through advocate Sarthak Maggon stated that her pictures posted on ‘Instagram’ and ‘Facebook’, were mischievously and illegally lifted and uploaded on a pornographic website, along with derogatory captions.

DCP, CyPAD, Anyesh Roy had stated in a previous hearing that there are other students in the college, whose personal content has also been illegally reposted, and investigation in also going on in Bangalore.

Mr. Roy had underscored the ‘technological impediment’ in completely effacing offending content from the World Wide Web as it is easy to change the ‘hash value’ that is the ‘identifying elements’ of any content when it is forwarded or moved from one platform to another. This makes it impossible for an algorithm to identify and remove offending content from all places, he had said.

Advocate Pavan Duggal, who was appointed as amicus curiae in the case to assist the court, also submitted that there are certain inherent technological as well as legal issues due to which it is often difficult to remove offending content from the web completely.

Justice Bhambhani has decided to enlarge the scope of the petition to evolve a set of steps including “what directions are required to be passed by a court and to which parties”, and the measures law enforcement agencies should undertake. “...So as to make a court order effective, and implementable, so that despite court orders, offending content does not remain available on the World Wide Web at the instance of wrongdoers and errant parties do not succeed in brazenly evading compliance of such orders with impunity,” the High Court said.