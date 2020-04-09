Delhi

Face masks compulsory while stepping out

Govt. departments told to cut expenses

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that people stepping out of their houses will have to compulsorily wear a face mask.

“Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too [sic.],” he said in a tweet.

“All government departments of Delhi have been instructed to stop all expenses except salary. Any expenditure other than corona and lockdown expenses will be done only with the permission of the Finance Department. Given the current state of revenue [collection], the government will have to cut its expenses drastically [sic.],” he said in another tweet.

