Eyewitness in wrestler case moves HC for protection

NEW DELHI

08 June 2021 23:40 IST

An eyewitness in the wrestler Sagar Dhankar case has moved a writ petition in Delhi High Court, seeking protection for him and his family.

The witness claimed that nine accused have been arrested in the present case, so far.

The accused — Mohit, Bhupender, Manjeet and Gulab— have previous involvements in heinous cases; all of them are from Haryana. They were called by accused Sushil Kumar during the brawl.

During investigation, it is learnt that some of the accused persons are members of dreaded gangs operating in Delhi and adjoining States.

On June 2, the HC gave directions to take steps under the witness protection scheme, 2018 before the competent authority.

‘Sushil is influential’

The witness claimed that the accused, Sushil Kumar, is an international wrestler, rich and is an influential person. There is an apprehension that the accused may cause harm to the victims/witnesses in the case. The case is very sensitive and widely covered by the media.

In view of the above, there is very much apprehension that the accused persons may cause any harm to the above-mentioned star witnesses of the case. It is, therefore, requested that adequate security may please be provided to the above-mentioned victims of the case as per the provisions of Delhi Witness Protection Scheme, 2018, as per Delhi HC order.