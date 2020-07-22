Eyewitness in Delhi riots case gets threatening phone call

The son of the owner of DRP Convent School, which was burnt down during the north-east Delhi riots in February, has lodged a complaint stating that he has been threatened to take back his case, the police said on Wednesday.

The complaint was lodged on July 4 at Dayalpur police station.

In his complaint, the son mentioned that on February 24 and 25, the school was ransacked and later burnt by rioters, following which a case was registered by his father. On July 4 at 10.48 a.m., the son received a call from an unknown number. The person threatened him to take his case back and said that if he did not do so, “then Faisal bhai would see him, his father and family members... and would destroy his business”.

A senior police officer said that a case was registered on the basis of the complaint, and an investigation is under way.

On June 3, Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet before a court here in relation to the riots in which the building of DRP Convent School was burnt down.

Faisal Farooq, owner of Rajdhani School in Shiv Vihar locality, was among the 18 arrested, for his alleged involvement in burning and damaging DRP Convent School.