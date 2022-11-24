Eye on winning back voter base, Cong. looks to spring a surprise in MCD elections

November 24, 2022 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

The upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls may see a neck and neck contest between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party on most wards, with the Congress likely to remain a distant third. However, senior leaders and former councillors of the Congress believe that the party is ready to prove its doubters wrong.

Since it last won the MCD elections in 2002, the Congress has found itself sitting in the opposition every year after 2007. While the party saw its number of wards won dropping to 31 in the 2017 polls, from 77 in 2012, Congress leader Abhishek Dutt said plenty has changed since then, starting with AAP’s “tall narrative of anti-corruption being exposed”.

He added that the voter base which had shifted to AAP will return to the Congress in this election, amid allegations of irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy and of AAP “selling councillor tickets”.

The party’s manifesto — “ Congress Vision MCD — Meri Chamakti Delhi” — is centred around the achievements of the late Mrs. Dikshit and states 11 priorities — cleaning of the river Yamuna, improving the financial health of the civic body, and sustainable solid waste management, among other — that it aims to execute, if it comes to power in the MCD.

While the BJP and AAP have upped the ante with large-scale campaigns featuring their prominent faces from the Central and state leadership, Congress leaders say they are campaigning door-to-door. “Both [AAP and the BJP] were given a chance by the people to govern Delhi. But neither solved the issues of the public and indulged in corruption. The people have reached their height of tolerance. In these polls, you will see voters who vote on the basis of performance return to the Congress,” said senior leader and former MLA Alka Lamba.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said, “We want to recreate the shining Delhi that [former Chief Minister] Sheila Dikshit had left behind. Arvind Kejriwal came into power with promises of making the city to look like London. But Delhi only went on to get polluted, along with many other issues. Similarly, the BJP is fooling the public. They are claiming our initiatives as their achievements, such as flats for slum dwellers at Kalkaji.”

“Despite being in power at the MCD for 15 years, and giving the city 15 Mayors, the BJP has no prominent faces to show at the civic-level. They still have to bank on their Central leadership for the campaigns,” said Mr. Dutt, a former councillor from Andrews Ganj ward.

He added that the Congress has named candidates from various sections of society, including its face for Amar Colony ward Devender Kumar, who is the son of a truck driver.

The party has fielded some familiar faces as well, such as former Delhi Mayor Farhad Suri. He believes the Congress’ seat share “will triple” compared to the previous election and dismiss the notion of its “dying presence on the ground”.

“The difference between us and the other parties is that we do not divide and rule. Rather, we bring people together and rule. Times have changed, the voters were silent because they were scared, but now they will voice their views by voting for us. Either we are going to form the government at the MCD, or no party will be able to form the government without us,” said Mr. Suri, who is contesting from Daryaganj ward.