Eye on Sirsa, Saini hints at alliance with Kanda’s party

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday hinted at a possible alliance with former minister Gopal Kanda’s Haryana Lokhit Party, a National Democratic Alliance partner, for the upcoming Assembly poll. He said that the co-operation between the two parties would be taken forward.

Mr. Saini’s remarks came a fortnight after Mr. Kanda met Bharatiya Janata Party’s Haryana election in-charge and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss the strategy for the Assembly polls.

“We will together take it forward with strength and win all the seats in Sirsa,” said Mr. Saini, in reply to a question on the co-operation between the two parties for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha poll.

The Chief Minister was in Sirsa to attend a religious programme organised by Mr. Kanda, the MLA from Sirsa.

Though there is no official word on the seat-sharing formula between the two parties, Mr. Kanda, the lone party MLA, could be eyeing at least six Assembly seats in the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency — Sirsa, Ellenabad, Fatehabad, Rania, Kalanwali and Dabwali.

Acquitted in the high-profile Geetika Sharma suicide case last year, a week after his party was inducted into the NDA, Mr. Kanda could help the BJP find a foothold in Sirsa district. Of the five Assembly seats in Sirsa district, two are held by the Congress and one each by Indian National Lok Dal, Haryana Lokhit Party and an Independent, with the BJP drawing a blank.

BJP’s Ashok Tanwar had also recently lost the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat to Congress’ Kumari Selja with a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes.