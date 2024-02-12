Eye on Lok Sabha election, AAP, BJP, Congress turn up the heat on each other

February 12, 2024 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

Political activity in the Capital began gathering steam on Sunday, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress making their pitches to Delhiites for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Senior AAP leader Atishi, addressing a press conference, urged the people of Delhi to vote for her party so that their voice reaches Parliament. She said her party would implement the doorstep ration delivery scheme similar to Punjab, where the AAP government launched it a day earlier with an aim to cover 17 lakh beneficiaries.

Ration scheme face-off

“The Central government and the Lieutenant-Governor under the BJP blocked our government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme from being implemented here, despite being launched in 2019 and notified in 2021. It forced people to wait in endless queues and face the apathy of ration mafia. If the people of Delhi vote for AAP, we will ensure the right to food for all,” the Delhi Cabinet Minister said.

She added that since there was no interference from the Centre in Punjab, its people will now benefit from this scheme.

Denying Ms. Atishi’s charges, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva claimed that the L-G halted the scheme in 2021 because AAP wanted to distribute ration to the people in an “unlawful” manner.

He also accused Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of corruption under his watch. Taking aim at AAP’s proposed alliance with the Congress as part of the INDIA bloc, Mr. Sachdeva said, “People have come to know of the scams under the Kejriwal government. AAP was talking about a tie-up with the Congress, but it is busy announcing that it will go alone in several States. This shows that Mr. Kejriwal is not trustworthy.”

In south-east Delhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri spent the night with villagers in Badarpur as part the BJP’s outreach in the Capital’s urban villages.

“There is a lot of anger among the villagers against the Kejriwal government and they will teach it a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections next year,” Mr. Bidhuri said after interacting with the villagers.

Pragati Maidan tunnel

The Congress, meanwhile, decided to corner the Centre on the issue of the Pragati Maidan tunnel.

The 1.3-km-long tunnel was inaugurated at a cost of ₹777 crore in 2022, with an aim to ease traffic movement for smoothly organising last year’s G-20 Summit. However, a Public Works Department official last week flagged large cracks in the structure and said it requires a complete overhaul.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely called the tunnel a “monument of shame of the BJP model of development”.

“The tunnel has become a potential threat to commuters and is the finest example of the ‘Amrit Kaal’ that the BJP has been boasting of. If a Centrally funded project in the Capital is executed so recklessly, what would be the fate of such projects elsewhere?” he told reporters.