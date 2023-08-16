Eye on Jhajjar campus as healthcare hub, IIT Delhi renews tie-up with AIIMS

August 16, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here have renewed an existing collaboration on research and academics as well as announced plans to start a joint PhD programme.

The 2018 memorandum of understanding between the institutes was renewed at a workshop on Monday at IIT Delhi’s Hauz Khas campus. It comes at a time when the institute is preparing for its new campus at Jhajjar, Haryana.

At the event, Director Rangan Banerjee said IIT Delhi wants the Jhajjar campus, which is likely to be ready in three years, to be a healthcare hub. “We need to create a new model of collaboration between medical, engineering and science... that will hopefully be replicated by other institutions,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

AIIMS Director M. Srinivas said that as the country is looking towards becoming atmanirbhar (self-reliant), there is a fresh need to innovate, design and develop. “This cannot happen only in medical institutions. We have to sit together, work together, design together, evaluate, and go to the trials. That is where the roles of AIIMS and IIT come together. This is definitely a requirement for the country right now,” he added.

According to IIT Delhi, the Jhajjar campus will be “the country’s first-of-its-kind R&D Centre for Patient-Specific Drug Development for Cancer Treatment and medical equipment technologies”.

It added that the Jhajjar campus will also work in the areas of performance enhancement for paralympians and sports injury prevention and rehabilitation; medical implants, diagnostics, device design and development; and application of AI/ML in digital healthcare along with medical imaging.

The campus plans to offer many new courses and certificate programs for skilling the workforce for these futuristic technologies, the institute said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.