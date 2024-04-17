Eye on caste matrix, JJP releases first list for poll

April 17, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Gurugram

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday announced its first list of five Lok Sabha candidates for Haryana, including a Bollywood singer and rapper, a young social worker, and a three-time former MLA making the cut in an attempt to woo castes across segments.

The JJP, a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), had announced its decision to contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the State after its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell apart last month.

In its first list, the party has fielded Rahul Yadav Fazilpuria from the Gurgaon constituency. Mr. Fazilpuria, who has been associated with the party for years, shot to fame after his lending his vocals to the song ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, featured in the 2016 film Kapoor and Sons, starring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Hailing from Gurugram’s Fazilpur Jharsa village, he fits into the caste equation for the Yadav-dominated constituency, which is currently represented by BJP’s Rao Inderjit Singh, who is also a Yadav.

The party has also backed another Yadav leader, Rao Bahadur Singh, in the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat. Mr. Singh, a former MLA from Nangal Chaudhary, is an old associate of JJP national president Ajay Chautala. He had quit Congress a month ago to join the party, and had finished as a runner-up from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat in 2014 as an INLD candidate.

The Hisar constituency, meanwhile, will see a Chautala vs Chautala contest, with the JJP having pitched Badhra MLA Naina Chautala — mother of former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala — against BJP’s Ranjit Chautala, who is one of the four sons of former Deputy Prime Minister, late Chaudhary Devi Lal. Ms. Chautala is also credited with holding all-women meetings — ‘Hari Chunari Chaupal — in the State.

With a sizeable number of Jat votes, the Hisar constituency was represented by Dushyant Chautala, contesting from the INLD, and BJP’s Brijendra Singh — both Jats — in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

In Sirsa, a Scheduled Caste reserved seat, the JJP has fielded three-time former MLA and party’s Scheduled Caste cell State president Ramesh Khatak. In Faridabad, the party has fielded district youth president Nalin Hooda.

