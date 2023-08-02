Eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls, BJP Delhi unit announces rejig

August 02, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced a rehaul of its city unit, with Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva forming a new team of office-bearers.

A senior party leader said the restructuring was done with the aim of preparing for next year’s general election and the 2025 Assembly poll.

Eight new secretaries

Among the eight new secretaries appointed by the Delhi BJP chief are Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and Harish Khurana, son of former Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana.

Ms. Swaraj made her political debut recently with her appointment as co-convener of Delhi BJP’s legal cell.

Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away in August 2019 at the age of 67.

The party named Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Yogender Chandolia as general secretaries, replacing Kuljeet Chahal and Dinesh Pratap Singh, while senior leader Harsh Malhotra retained his general secretary post.

Mr. Singh has been named one of the eight vice-presidents, along with former Mayor Lata Gupta and former Mahila Morcha chief Yogita Singh.

Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma will remain Delhi BJP’s chief spokesperson, while Praveen Shankar Kapoor will head its media wing.

Mr. Verma and Mr. Kapoor are among the party’s 13 spokespersons. Vikram Mittal will handle the media relations of the Delhi BJP.

Former Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari dubbed the new team “a mix of young and energetic” leaders.

Election preparation

As part of the 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparation, the party’s national leadership had in June deputed External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to oversee a month-long campaign in Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha constituencies on the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Mr. Jaishankar was put in charge of the party’s campaign in various Parliamentary constituencies, including West Delhi, where he met members of the Sikh community — many of whom came to India following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Mr. Rupani had held several public meetings in the East Delhi constituency.

