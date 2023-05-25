Eye on 2024, BJP to start month-long outreach on May 30; names Jaishankar, Rupani observers

May 25, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

Laying the groundwork for the 2024 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party will launch a month-long campaign to inform people of the work done by the Centre over the last nine years, sources in its city unit said on Wednesday.

According to a senior party functionary, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani have been appointed observers of the outreach programme starting from May 30. He said Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats had been split into two clusters for the campaign, as per the party’s plan of approaching all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies as 117 different clusters.

“We will reach out the public with events like ‘nukkad sabhas’ and door-to-door campaigns, and tell them about the schemes and projects Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given to Delhi,” the functionary added.

A detailed programme listing all the events planned in Delhi by the party will be prepared over the next couple of days, another leader said.

Nine years at Centre

Meanwhile, at a press conference to mark nine years of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, the party’s Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva listed out the government’s achievements.

Mr. Sachdeva said Mr. Modi’s government had contributed to Delhi’s development in every field, including education, health, transport, road infrastructure, pollution and public welfare.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party government in the city, he said, “Those who work do not make noise, but do their jobs silently.”

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri told reporters that contrary to the AAP government claims in the Assembly that the Centre had allocated only ₹300 crore to Delhi in its recent Budget, the Modi government’s contribution towards the city’s infrastructure was nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore.

He also accused the AAP government of not giving its share for various Central projects in Delhi.

“For the Eastern and Western Peripheral expressways, the Delhi government had to contribute ₹3,700 crore of the total ₹12,000 crore, but it did not do so. Despite this, the Modi government completed the project. The AAP government also did not give its 20% share of the total cost of ₹928 crore for the Pragati Maidan tunnel,” the LoP said.

Mr. Sachdeva said the party cadre will take the Centre’s work to the people to ensure that the BJP retains all of Delhi’s Lok Sabha seats next year.

The BJP had won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the city in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.