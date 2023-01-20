Extremely shameful: Kejriwal on no action against those accused of sexual exploitation by wrestlers

January 20, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is "extremely shameful" that no action has been taken against those who have been accused of sexual exploitation by female wrestlers.

Celebrated Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, are staging a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar here for the last two days against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual exploitation and intimidation.

हरियाणा के मिनिस्टर से लेकर WFI के अध्यक्ष तक पर गंभीर आरोप लगे, लेकिन ना इस्तीफ़े हुए, ना कार्रवाई। देश की महिला खिलाड़ियों की सुरक्षा के मसले पर इनकी पार्टी और सरकार अपने नेताओं को बचाने में लगी हैं। ये बेहद शर्मनाक है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 20, 2023

"From a Haryana minister to the WFI president, everyone has been accused of serious charges but there has been no resignation nor any action. This party and its government are busy shielding their leaders with respect to the security of women players. This is extremely shameful," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.