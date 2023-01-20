HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Extremely shameful: Kejriwal on no action against those accused of sexual exploitation by wrestlers

Celebrated Indian wrestlers, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, are staging a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar for the last two days against WFI.

January 20, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | File Photo

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is "extremely shameful" that no action has been taken against those who have been accused of sexual exploitation by female wrestlers.

Celebrated Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, are staging a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar here for the last two days against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual exploitation and intimidation.

"From a Haryana minister to the WFI president, everyone has been accused of serious charges but there has been no resignation nor any action. This party and its government are busy shielding their leaders with respect to the security of women players. This is extremely shameful," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Related Topics

Delhi / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.