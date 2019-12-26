Extreme cold spell continues in city, minimum temperature settles at 6°C

Cold day conditions continued in the Capital making for a cold Christmas day with the maximum temperature settling at 12.7 degrees Celsius that was nine degrees colder than the normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature settled at 6 degrees Celsius which was two degrees below normal for this time of the season. The forecast shows that it is set to get colder with the minimum temperature expected to fall to 4 degrees Celsius by January 26-27. The maximum temperature is also likely to stay below 15 degrees Celsius.

Delhi has been going through its longest extreme cold spell since 1997. It has recorded nine cold days in December, while in 1997, 17 cold days were recorded.

A “cold day” is when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below the normal and a “severe cold day” is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 degrees below the normal.

The forecast for Thursday shows that there will be mainly clear sky with moderate fog in the morning. There will be cold day conditions at many places and severe cold day conditions at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 16 and 6 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi was 5.7 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal and was the second coldest night of the season. On December 19, the minimum was recorded at 5.2 degrees Celsius which was the coldest. Last year, the lowest temperature recorded in December was 2.6 degrees Celsius on December 28.