Extra 5.6 km on Rithala-Narela line on anvil

NEW DELHI

15 July 2021 00:25 IST

Following a joint inspection of a proposed Rithala-Narela corridor, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that a single alignment was not enough to serve the entire area.

An additional 5.6 kilometre corridor may be planned subject to government clearances, the Delhi Metro said.

“The joint site inspections have taken place from time to time between DMRC and DDA on the corridor. We have received a letter from DDA regarding contribution of ₹1,000 crore in installment for the corridor. DMRC has suggested that one single alignment cannot serve the entire area with just one corridor,” said Anuj Dayal, DMRC spokesperson.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Dayal added, “Therefore, in addition to the original corridor already proposed between Rithala and Narela (22.9 km), a spur of 5.6 km length from Puth Khurd to Holambi Kalan may be planned.”

DMRC officials said that the 5.6 kilometre stretch from Puth Khurd to Holambi Kalan was suggested to serve the future developments in the area. “However, these alignments have not yet received the mandatory approvals from the government,” the DMRC said.