Extension of lockdownshows AAP’s failure: Cong.

NEW DELHI

09 May 2021 23:46 IST

The Delhi Congress on Sunday said that the Delhi government’s decision to extend the lockdown in the Capital by another week proves that the Arvind Kejriwal government has failed to control the spread of virus and death rates as people scramble for treatment and are forced to deal with black-marketeers and unscrupulous elements cashing in on people’s misery.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Ch. Anil Kumar said that Mr. Kejriwal wasted one year playing petty politics instead of ramping up hospital infrastructure.

“Mr. Kejriwal wasted time in playing blame game with the Modi government, instead of taking urgent remedial measures himself to ensure COVID-19 cases did not soar beyond control. Thousands of seriously-ill are under home isolation, unable to get a bed in government hospitals and COVID Care Centres, as they are unable to bear the highly inflated cost of treatment in private hospitals,” Mr. Kumar said.

He also demanded that the Delhi govt. facilitate travel arrangements for the migrant labourers wanting to return to their villages.