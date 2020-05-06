Extension of interim bail of prisoners recommended

A high-powered committee has recommended further extension of the interim bails of 2,177 undertrial prisoners as, it said, it would be dangerous to put them back in jail during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee, headed by Delhi High Court Justice Hima Kohli, was of the opinion that the interim bail of such prisoners needed to be extended by another 45 days from the date of expiry of the relief and a judicial order was required in this regard from the High Court. In the meeting held on Tuesday, it directed the Member Secretary of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority to place the committee’s recommendations before the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court for necessary action.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.