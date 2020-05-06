Extension of interim bail of prisoners recommended

A high-powered committee has recommended further extension of the interim bails of 2,177 undertrial prisoners as, it said, it would be dangerous to put them back in jail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee, headed by Delhi High Court Justice Hima Kohli, was of the opinion that the interim bail of such prisoners needed to be extended by another 45 days from the date of expiry of the relief and a judicial order was required in this regard from the High Court. In the meeting held on Tuesday, it directed the Member Secretary of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority to place the committee’s recommendations before the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court for necessary action.