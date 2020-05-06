Delhi

Extension of interim bail of prisoners recommended

A high-powered committee has recommended further extension of the interim bails of 2,177 undertrial prisoners as, it said, it would be dangerous to put them back in jail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee, headed by Delhi High Court Justice Hima Kohli, was of the opinion that the interim bail of such prisoners needed to be extended by another 45 days from the date of expiry of the relief and a judicial order was required in this regard from the High Court. In the meeting held on Tuesday, it directed the Member Secretary of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority to place the committee’s recommendations before the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court for necessary action.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2020 11:41:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/extension-of-interim-bail-of-prisoners-recommended/article31521601.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY