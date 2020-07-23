Extension of Gurugram metro discussed at meeting

GURUGRAM

23 July 2020 23:48 IST

Proposed project awaits Cabinet nod

Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad met Planning Advisor, Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited, in Panchkula on Wednesday to discuss the much-delayed extension of the metro network in the Millennium City.

The proposed project from HUDA City Centre to Rapid Metro in DLF Cyber City, passing through Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector-9, Sector-10, Sector-4, Sector-5, Rezang La Chwok and Udyog Vihar awaits the Cabinet nod.

Mr. Daultabad also discussed two more metro projects – RezangLa Chowk to Dwarka Sector-21 and Gurugram Railway Station to Vatika Chowk. These two projects are at proposal stage for which presentations shall be conducted at Chief Secretary level.

The MLA tweeted that he would soon meet Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar seeking fast Cabinet approval for the project.

After the Cabinet approval, the project details will be sent to Urban Development Ministry in Central government for approval. Following this, approval of the Home Ministry, Railway Ministry and Planning Commission is also required.

Post these approvals, Public Investment Board chaired by Secretary Finance has to approve it.

To fast-track the project, Mr. Daultabad will follow up with the Haryana government to appoint an Interim Consultant in Gurugram for some pre-work before the actual metro project gets executed, said a press statement issued by his office.

The Interim Consultant will identify utilities which have to be moved along with land acquisition preparatory work.