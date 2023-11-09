Extended Onam festivities not allowed at JNU convention centre: students

November 09, 2023 02:52 am | Updated 02:53 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University have accused the administration of denying them permission to celebrate extended Onam cultural festivities and Onasadhya at the campus convention centre, saying Onam is a “religious festival”.

The event was scheduled for Thursday.

“We condemn this anti-South Indian, anti-Kerala discrimination against our community and implore the student community to participate in and uphold our cultural endeavour and help make our event successful,” the JNU Onam committee said in a statement.

The students found support from V. Sivadasan, Kerala MP, who said, “All democratic forces should rise in protest against this outrageously discriminatory act prompted by sectarian politics which challenges India’s unity in diversity and pluralism.”