Extend winter session of Delhi Assembly to 10 days: LoP

December 14, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday accused the Delhi government of reducing the winter session of the Assembly to a “mere formality” and demanded that it be held for 10 days instead of two.

Addressing a press conference, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA said the Aam Aadmi Party government has no answers to the public’s questions and is avoiding discussions on vital issues, such as misuse of government funds and corruption, by having a curtailed winter session.

No response was issued by the government on Mr. Bidhuri’s allegations.

“The winter session has been kept short to prevent discussions on the interests and problems of the people. The AAP government has turned the assembly into a mere platform to serve its political interests,” the LoP told reporters.

Ahead of the convening of the two-day on Friday, a source said that BJP legislators held a closed-door to discuss various issues they plan to raise in the House. The MLAs insisted on discussing notices they sent on more than ten burning issues, the source added.

