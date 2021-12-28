‘Extend validity of vehicle documents till March 31’

Drivers’ association writes to Delhi CM

Citing various concerns related to their financial condition due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, drivers’ associations in the Capital on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding that the validity of vehicular documents be extended till March 31, 2022.

Delhi Taxi, Tourist Transporters’ Association president Sanjay Samrat said the community is still feeling the adverse economic impact of the pandemic and things had further deteriorated due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

“Schools have been shut all this while and just when tourism had somewhat started picking up, the Omicron variant surfaced. Banks and financial institutions have started repossessing the vehicles of operators because they could not pay their loan EMIs on time,” Mr. Samrat wrote in his letter.

“Despite all this, the government is charging road tax and various fines from drivers who have no means to renew their vehicular documents. We request that the government extend the validity of such documents to March 31, 2022 as relief to us,” he added.