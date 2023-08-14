ADVERTISEMENT

Extend the two-day Assembly session to 10 days, Bidhuri urges Speaker

August 14, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP leader said the two-day session, scheduled on August 16 and 17, is insufficient to discuss the city’s issues. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Sunday wrote to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel requesting that the upcoming Assembly session be extended to at least 10 days.

The Assembly Secretary had on August 8 announced that the fourth session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly was “tentatively fixed” on August 16 and 17. The BJP leader said the two-day session is insufficient to discuss the city’s issues and that the MLAs should get a chance to raise their concerns. He added that the AAP government is “merely convening the House for political propaganda”.

Mr. Bidhuri said the BJP MLAs have already given notices for discussions on 12 different issues, including the alleged scam in the panic button project in buses and taxis, alleged irregularities in the reconstruction of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, and the government’s “failure” in dealing with the recent floods.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva led a delegation of MLAs to meet L-G V.K. Saxena and flag the alleged omission of Question Hour from the House agenda.

