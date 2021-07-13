Extend scheme to all BCD members: HC

‘Condition in the scheme that it would be applicable only to Delhiites is discriminatory’

The Delhi High Court has ruled that the Chief Minister’s Advocates’ Welfare Scheme shall be extended to all advocates registered with the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), whose names and credentials are verified, without insistence of ID showing residence in Delhi.

“The Chief Minister’s Advocates’ Welfare Scheme announced by the GNCTD is a scheme that has a laudable objective of recognising the role of lawyers in protecting the rights of citizens and their constructive role in the society. It is also in recognition of the role played by advocates and their contribution to the legal profession,” Justice Prathiba M. Singh said.

The scheme has with this objective already enabled insurances for thousands of advocates in Delhi and has provided relief and succour to them especially during the pandemic, Justice Singh said. “However, the condition in the scheme that it would be applicable only to residents of Delhi with voter IDs is held to be discriminatory and arbitrary as the sub-classification from amongst the advocates enrolled with the BCD, has no rational nexus with the object to be achieved,” it remarked.

“The unique nature of Delhi-NCR is that several advocates primarily practising in Delhi’s courts and tribunals and are also voters in Bar Associations may reside in and around Delhi,” the court said.

“To exclude such advocates would be unreasonable and contrary to the object of the scheme itself,” Justice Singh said adding, “In view of the above, this court holds that the condition that advocates enrolled with the BCD should also be in the voters list of Delhi for being eligible to avail of the benefits of the scheme would run foul of Article 14 of the Constitution of India.”

The Delhi government has already spent approximately ₹40 crore to enable advocates to avail of the insurance policies. Out of the total number of advocates for whom policies have already procured, thereare 5,044 advocates from the NCR region and neighbouring areas within the verified list of advocates for whom premium has already been paid, the court noted.

The court also said that the deficit on a year-to-year basis, beyond the budgeted amount of the Delhi government, shall be funded by the BCD