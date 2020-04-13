Delhi

Extend relief to other virus warriors: BJP

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said that the government should extend the grant of ₹1 crore, announced for the kin of health workers involved in the treatment of COVID-19 victims, to staff of other departments also.

In a letter to CM Arvind Kejriwal, he hailed the Delhi government’s announcement of compensation for health workers but added that a large number of “other warriors” were also fighting against COVID-19. “Delhi Jal Board, electricity department, Transport Department, Food and Supply Department, Delhi Police and sanitation workers are also discharging their duties,” he said.

