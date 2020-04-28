Extend date for submitting applications: JNUSU to V-C

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has written to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, M. Jagadesh Kumar, requesting him to extend the last date for submitting applications for the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2020-21. It also asked him to issue a notification to postpone the examination.
The last date for submitting applications is April 31 for the examination, which scheduled in mid-May. The JNUSU said due to the restriction of movement during the lockdown, many applicants are finding it difficult to apply.
“Many aspirants do not have Internet access. Since the offline mode is no longer in prevalence, this creates additional difficulties,” the union said.
