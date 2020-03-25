‘Extend benefits of advocates’ welfare scheme’

Several lawyers have moved the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the city government to extend the benefit of ‘Chief Minister’s Advocates’ Welfare Scheme’ to all lawyers enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), irrespective of whether their names appear in the voters list of the Capital or not.

The plea said that in November 2019, the Delhi government had announced the scheme for the welfare of all practising advocates of the national capital who are on the rolls of BCD.

₹50-crore grant

A 13-member committee of advocates was set up to give recommendations for the utilisation of the ₹50-crore grant towards the scheme and the government had accepted the recommendations given by the panel, it said.

The petitioner advocates have challenged the Delhi government’s decision to restrict the scheme to only those members of BCD who are in the voters list of Delhi.

The petitioners said they are enrolled with the BCD and have membership of the Delhi High Court Bar Association and while they practice in courts here, they do not reside in the Capital and their exclusion from the scheme is arbitrary and not in conformity with the constitutional scheme and policy. Another plea on the issue has sought to quash the Delhi government’s circular on providing benefits to lawyers, on the ground that it was discriminatory and arbitrary and violates the provisions of the Constitution.