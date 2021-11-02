Expo by SAHMAT to mark 75 years of Independence

NEW DELHI

To celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence, Safdar Hashmi Memorial Trust (SAHMAT) has organised an exhibition of its publications and commissioned artworks over the past 30 years, commemorating major landmarks in the freedom struggle.

Titled “India is not Lost”, the exhibition at Jawahar Bhawan has a curation of works marking Mahatma Gandhi’s 125th birth anniversary and the 75th anniversary of Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom among others.

SAHMAT says the purpose of the exhibition is to show how citizens of all vocations stand shoulder to shoulder as compatriots in the quest to remember and reform India’s legacy of communal amity and creative freedom.

It adds that each act of speaking truth to power, remind us that our gift to all struggles against oppression is principled disobedience, not facile docility.

Among the various artworks on display is a digital artwork by photographer Parthiv Shah of Gandhi marching along with major figures involved in India’s freedom struggle. Among those like B.R. Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh in the artwork, one can find people like Rohit Vemula and Gauri Lankesh flanking Mahatma Gandhi.

The exhibition has on display a large number of postcards of Mahatma Gandhi that have been crated by various artists to keep his legacy and ideals alive in their artworks that have been created as postcards.