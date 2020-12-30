Explore utilisation of fly ash in cement plants: NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed a Faridabad based thermal power plant to explore utilisation of fly ash in cement plants and also directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor whether covering of the ash dump meets scientific environmental norms.
Taking note of a report furnished by the Haryana Pollution Control Board, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “It appears that the exposed surface has been covered and the pond ash is not being allowed to be lifted. The question whether covering of the ash dump meets the scientific environmental norms needs to be cross checked to prevent the potential of any damage by such exercise.”
“This may be done by the CPCB within two months. The power plant in question may explore utilisation of the fly ash in cement plants, taking precautions and ensuring that no air pollution is caused during transportation and handling. This aspect may also be monitored by the CPCB,” the Bench said.
Recommendation
In its report, the state pollution control board had recommended that installation work of solar power plant “must be expedited to avoid any possibility of air pollution.”
The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Chetram Choudhary alleging illegal disposal of fly ash by a power plant in Faridabad, which was causing health hazards.
