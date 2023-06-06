Explained | How can the woes of Delhi Metro users be solved?

June 06, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

The story so far: Traffic and congestion on Delhi roads have often caught the ire of daily commuters, but now overcrowded metros are adding to the chaos. Delhi is expected to become the world’s largest agglomeration around the year 2028, according to a UN survey. Residents in the capital city have gravitated towards metro trains which is the most common mode of public transport. But in a span of few years, the Delhi metro, which began its first service in December 2002, faces the challenge of being overly crowded and stuffy, especially during peak hours. The network spans the length and breadth of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and carries over 20 lakh passengers every day.

How are countries like Israel and Japan tackling overcrowding?

The Delhi Metro faces an ever-growing ridership, and the space to move around in trains during peak hours is becoming limited. Delhi must look at solutions which involve re-designing space in metros by adopting folding seats, double-decker metros and wider standing. Israel Railways has introduced standing carriages as part of efforts to reduce overcrowding in local trains. The new strategy in Israel will feature folding seats and handles, while regular seats and tables will be dismantled from the floor.

Delhi can try to adopt similar although less extravagant, quid pro quo solutions to tackle the unbearable congestion in morning peak-hour trains. Another example is from the Tokyo Metro which is the fastest tube across the world. The Tokyo metro recently made international headlines when it started giving commuters free food coupons for staple Japanese dishes served in local restaurants like a bowl of soba noodles (thin buckwheat noodles) and tempura to those who use pre-peak hour trains for 10 consecutive days. Specifically, the Tozai line of the Tokyo metro is the most crowded, linking the city’s business hub to the suburb of Chiba. According to a report, it was found that the Tozai line had a 199% congestion rate before the scheme. For comparison, a 100% congestion rate means there are no free seats. And a 200% congestion rate means bodies come into contact with each other and one feels considerable pressure.

What are some of the solutions for a city like Delhi?

The right set of policy actions and public investments can help leverage large-scale private investment in this sector and find new solutions. Modernising trains built to meet smaller passenger rates, expanding and improving existing networks, combined with modernisation of signalling systems and rolling stock, are some solutions the private sector can help with. One of the biggest problems that gets the least attention is the lack of focus on last-mile connectivity in Delhi public transportation.

Although there are almost 18 multi-level parking facilities across Delhi, nearly all of them remain underutilised. For instance, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s state-of-the-art seven-storeyed, automated underground parking at Kamla Nagar, which was constructed in 2013, lies almost empty during peak business hours. Better use of these public parking spaces will encourage people to not park on roads and cause further traffic jams. Every metro station provides parking spaces for people to close the gap of long distances between one’s residence and the nearest metro station.

What has the budget stressed on?

The new budget proposal tabled by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi makes promises of upscaling the bus transport system and augmenting its electric bus fleet. The capital outlay under this has set aside ₹28,556 crore to induct electric buses; ₹3,500 crore to improve Delhi’s public transport system; ₹1,500 crore for electrification of 57 bus depots; 1,600 new electric buses; 900 EV charging points; and a Mohalla bus scheme for last mile connectivity. This ‘mohalla bus’ scheme ensures last mile-connectivity and the development of three ISBTs (Inter-State Bus Terminus) with airport-like facilities in Delhi. The government also plans to develop 1,400 bus queue shelters with digital screens that will display bus schedules.

Tanya Mittal, an avid policy researcher, works with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) International Division