Explain the failure in ensuring waste collection: Mayor tells MCD Commissioner 

Published - September 25, 2024 12:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi. | Photo Credit: file photo

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday wrote to Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, citing complaints received from councillors regarding “failure” in ensuring daily door-to-door waste collection across the city, calling it a “severe dereliction of duty” and demanding a response within two days.

Ms. Oberoi also wrote about her recent visits to several wards, where she found piles of garbage accumulating at several points.

“As you are already aware, carrying out a door-to-door collection of waste isn’t just a mandatory contractual obligation of the waste collection agencies, it is also a statutory responsibility of the MCD,” she said.

Expressing her displeasure over the neglect by the officers, the Mayor said, “It, therefore, constitutes a grave dereliction of duty by the waste collection agencies as well as concerned MCD officials who are tolerating such failure in performance by the waste collection agencies.”

“Given the severity of this issue and the fact that this might be happening in many wards across Delhi, the Commissioner (MCD) is directed to share his responses to the following questions within two days,” the letter stated.

