‘Explain step taken to classify transgenders’

02 December 2020 01:04 IST

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to explain what step has been taken to recognise and classify transgenders as a separate third gender in its annual publication of Prison Statistics India.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma to take instruction on the issue by December 7, the next date of hearing.

The plea filed by law graduate Karan Tripathi has claimed that NCRB continued to fail to include the third gender or transgenders in the sex-wise statistics of the prison inmates all over India in its annual Prison Statistics India, since the past seven years.

