Explain plan to tackle monsoon waterlogging: HC tells top Delhi bureaucrats

January 17, 2024 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the city’s Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Principal Secretary (Finance) Ashish Chandra Verma to appear before it virtually and explain how they intend to tackle the issue of waterlogging during monsoon.

Taking up two petitions suo motu petitions initiated on its own, the High Court directed the two senior bureaucrats to appear before it virtually on January 30, the next date of hearing. It also directed them to present a short presentation on how they plan to solve the issue and whether a drainage master plan has been prepared.

Due to heavy rains during monsoon, a number of residential areas witness a backflow of sewage and storm water drains have not been segregated from the drains carrying sewage in the city, a Bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P.S. Arora said.

“It is common knowledge that drains are normally choked with silt and drains are not constructed by taking the proper depth level and height into consideration. Most of the drains are not integrated and broken at places,” it remarked.

Counsel for the Delhi government informed the court that an integrated drainage management cell, headed by the Chief Secretary, has been set up on the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The counsel said many Delhi Jal Board projects are pending for want of money, which is not being paid by the Finance Department. Though funds have been sanctioned, they have not been released to the DJB and the situation is getting worse every day as the shortage of money is causing impediment in the cleaning work, the counsel added.

The court asked the Chief Secretary to convene a meeting of the cell before the next date of hearing.

Earlier on January 10, the High Court had remarked that the Capital’s drainage system is “absolutely pathetic” and in a “very bad state of affairs”, and asked the authorities to wake up and act against the problem of waterlogging.

It had also said there was no common verified plan for the drainage system and that during each monsoon, Delhiites get to see the “famous” photograph of the Minto Bridge in central Delhi submerged in water with a bus stuck under it.