Explain how contraband reaches prisoners: SC

02 April 2021 00:08 IST

Give CCTV cover details, Tihar told

The Supreme Court directed the Tihar Jail authorities to explain how contraband reaches prisoners, including death row convicts, and sought detailed information on the CCTV coverage both inside and outside the prison walls.

The order concerns an incident on March 14 when three condemned men were found in an intoxicated condition inside their cells. The officials said the authorities had to use force to bring them to their senses.

However, one of the convicts showed the effects of brutality as he could barely walk. The jail authorities claim there was no CCTV footage of the incident or the medical treatment the men received after they were subdued.

In fact, the Jail Superintendent informed a Bench led by Justice U.U. Lalit that camera footage is stored only for four days before it is wiped clean. The court responded by ordering Raj Kumar, the Jail Superintendent, to file an affidavit by April “disclosing all the steps undertaken by him in connection with the incident that occurred on March 14”.

“The affidavit shall disclose where exactly the CCTV cameras have been installed and whether the control room and the boundary wall of the jail are covered by CCTV cameras or not,” the court said in a recent order.

The Bench said the Jail Superintendent should, in the affidavit, also disclose “under what circumstances, materials, such as, tobacco pouches or any other contraband/such things, find their way inside the jail premises...”