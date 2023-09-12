HamberMenu
Explain construction of housing project in Ridge: HC

September 12, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court has ordered the Delhi government, the MCD and the DDA to file a detailed affidavit explaining how permissions were granted for new constructions in the protected Southern Ridge forest area, where a multi-storey housing project has come up.

The Bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Sanjeev Narula passed the order on September 5 while hearing a bunch of pleas regarding the poor ambient air quality in Delhi, a case for which the court had appointed an amicus curiae (a friend of the court) to assist it.

Illegal constructions

Amicus curiae Kailash Vasudev told the court that illegal construction is being carried out in the Chattarpur area. He said though housing projects are coming up in the “lal dora” (areas designated for habitation), construction activities are prohibited there as these areas fall within the protected forest zone.

The counsel representing the MCD said the civic body has no role in the encroachment as the relevant land owner is the Delhi government’s Forest Department.

After hearing the arguments, the court said, “The counsel appearing on behalf of the Forest Department, Delhi government, as well as the counsel for the MCD and the DDA are directed to file a detailed and exhaustive affidavit, explaining the grant of permissions in respect of new constructions in the Southern Ridge forest area.”

