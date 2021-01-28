‘Explain breach of agreement with police’

Delhi Police on Wednesday wrote a letter to Darshan Pal of Krantikari Kisan Union, seeking explanation as to why legal action should not be taken against him and other members of his organisation. He has to file a reply within three days, the letter stated.

Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (Headquarters), in the letter, mentioned that despite agreeing to mutually decided terms and conditions for the rally, Mr. Pal and other farmer leaders acted irresponsibly on Tuesday. These militant elements occupied the stage and started provocative speeches right from the early hours of Tuesday, he said.

The letter also reads that on Tuesday, the most serious and reprehensible act was performed by Mr. Pal’s organisation and other supporters at the Red Fort. The protesters climbed the ASI-protected monument and vandalised the whole area and put the religious flag on the national monument. Flags of various farmers organisations were also recovered from the Red Fort premises. The vandalism of the Red Fort on Republic Day was the most deplorable and an anti-national act, it stated.

“It is clear that your organisation, along with other farmer organisations, deliberately violated the terms and conditions agreed to in the meeting with the police. This resulted in violence... in large parts of Delhi, in which a large number of public and police personnel were injured and extensive damage/vandalism of public and private property were caused,” the letter said.

It also asked Mr. Pal to explain as to why legal action should not be taken against him and other members of his organisation in view of breach of agreement with the police, rampant vandalism and violence by his people, desecration of a national monument, like Red Fort, and causing inconvenience to various people in the city who were celebrating the Republic Day. Mr. Pal has also been directed to provide names of the perpetrators of such violent acts belonging to his organisation.