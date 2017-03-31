Experts welcome SC move, say health ‘not negotiable’

After years of campaigning for cleaner vehicles, environmentalists said the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday to ban the sale and registration of vehicles that comply to Bharat Stage-III emission norms was the right message.

While cleaner BS-IV norms have been in place in 10 cities, including Delhi, since 2010, the older and more lenient BS-III emission standards have been in existence in the rest of the country. But from April 1, automobile manufacturers will not be able to sell BS-III vehicles.

Welcoming the decision, Greenpeace India campaigner Sunil Dahiya called it a “landmark judgment”.

‘Clear message’

“The court has said that public health comes first and that it is the priority over the economic benefit of a few,” he said, adding that similar moves were needed when it cane to other sources of pollution like coal-based power plants.

Sunita Narain, the director-general of the Centre for Science and Environment, said the apex court’s decision sent out a clear message. “The country is on the pathway to much cleaner vehicles. The victory yesterday [Wednesday] is not something to look down upon. The message is very clear from the Supreme Court that public health is not negotiable,” she said while addressing a Facebook live session on Thursday evening.

Anumita Roychowdhury, the head of the CSE’s clean air programme, told The Hindu that by shifting from BS-III to BS-IV, air pollution would come down. “Emissions from heavy vehicles, two-wheelers and cars are reduced by 80%, 60% and 50%, respectively, by moving from BS-III to BS-IV,” she said.

Better standards

Even though the decision impacts less than 9 lakh BS-III vehicles that automobile manufacturers have racked up as inventory, the implication going forward would be great. Ms. Roychowdhury added that companies that had already completely switched over to BS-IV compliant vehicles should be given incentives for the same.