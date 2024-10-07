Experts emphasise role of lifestyle medicine in modern healthcare systems

The 5th Annual International Conference of the Indian Society of Lifestyle Medicine (ISLM) wrapped up in New Delhi, bringing together healthcare professionals and experts from around the globe. The conference focused on the role of lifestyle medicine in modern healthcare, emphasising its integration into public health strategies to combat chronic diseases.

Maj Gen Atul Kotwal, chief guest and executive director of the National Health Systems Resource Centre, highlighted the importance of embedding lifestyle medicine within existing health programmes. He stressed the need for transformative changes under the Ayushman Bharat initiative to enhance healthcare infrastructure and outcomes, a press release stated.

In his presidential address, Rabbanie Tariq, president of ISLM, called for a shift from reactive to preventive healthcare models. He underscored lifestyle medicine’s potential to tackle the global epidemic of chronic diseases driven by lifestyle choices, advocating for evidence-based interventions to improve community well-being.

As per the release, the conference featured sessions on topics ranging from physician wellness and mental health to nutrition and technology in cardiac rehabilitation. Notable speakers included Dr. Shiv K. Sarin, who delivered a keynote on gut health and metabolic syndrome.

The organising secretaries Veenu Sharma and Shefali, along with Lakshmi Sundar, secretary of ISLM, were present at the conference.