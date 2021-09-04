Expert panel to be set up to resolve waterlogging issues in city: Sisodia

Vehicles passing through the waterlogged areas of G.T. Karnal Road on Friday morning.

New Delhi

04 September 2021 00:56 IST

Drainage Master Plan submitted to the government in 2018 yet to be implemented

After several parts of the city witnessed waterlogging for three consecutive days, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that those sites should be identified. In order to resolve the problem, “an expert committee will be formed” with officers, and a short-term and long-term plan will be made, he said.

“He [Mr. Sisodia] directed the officers to get rid of the problem and said that waterlogging sites in Delhi should be identified and work should be done on it at the micro level. Only then will the city get rid of this problem,” an official statement from the Minister’s office said.

Waterlogging had led to the closure of traffic under the Minto Bridge and there were traffic jams in different parts of the city. Residents found it difficult to reach their destinations.

In 2012, the government had commissioned a group of experts from IIT to make a Drainage Master Plan for the city and it was submitted to the Delhi government in 2018.

Comprehensive solutions

The plan gave comprehensive solutions and talks about 330 waterlogging points in the city, identified by Delhi Police, and solutions in many areas. But it has yet to be approved or implemented. Earlier this year, the PWD had identified several such major waterlogging points.

Experts have been saying that implementing the masterplan is the solution to the problem.

A Delhi government spokesperson said that the current problems will be looked at by an existing committee headed by the Public Works Department, which is already looking into the waterlogging issues.

“This committee is looking into different aspects of the Drainage Master Plan submitted to the government and making suggestions or changes. This will be a long-term plan, and the short-term plan will be made to solve the current major issues,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, Minto Bridge was closed for traffic due to waterlogging, and the government had said in a statement on Wednesday: “It has been raining heavily for two days. But the work done by the Delhi government to prevent waterlogging in the past has shown results and there is no problem like bus getting stuck due to waterlogging in Minto Bridge.”

The statement also said that “apart from this, also there are many areas where there was no waterlogging”.

Following heavy rains and waterlogging, on August 24, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Delhi will “soon get freedom from waterlogging” and “problems will be identified on the ground level”.

Overall, the city has gauged 987.7 mm rainfall since June 1, which is 81% more than normal.