Experiential landscapes

“When the artist endeavours to create from nature, it goes beyond depiction of simple things, says KP Pradeep Kumar, an artist from Kochi, about his work ‘The River Flowing through Me’, on display at the Palette Art Gallery as part of an ongoing exhibition ‘Paradise Regained’. The exhibition features 24 captivating works by 10 artists, who have drawn inspiration from landscapes.

Lungs of the Earth

“Landscapes are eternal with wilderness and trees as the lungs of the Earth as a unifying theme” says art curator Uma Nair. The artists have portrayed Kerala’s lush forests, adds Nair, underlining the exhibition’s message of conservation and preservation.

Each artwork presents a compelling narrative, meticulously crafted by artists spanning generations, from emerging artists to the seasoned Paramjit Singh whose dense and enigmatic landscapes, characterised by expertly crafted brushstrokes and hues, emanate a distinctive luminosity as they shift from realism to abstraction. Singh’s works showcase rugged hills, boulders, trees, and the sky.

Among those exhibiting their work, six hail from Kerala, each employing an unique technique to portray the region’s forests. Noteworthy are the works of Umesh PK; an aerial view of deep crimson bushes by Prasad KP; the surreal study of passage of light by Shaji Appukuttan; the tranquil essence of Sumesh Kumballur’s nocturnal tree; and the philosophical depth in Sanam Narayanan’s mixed media artworks on rice paper canvas. Every creation reflects the artist’s profound engagement with the world.

The techniques and mediums employed include pastels, graphite, watercolour washes, and gouache (a paint made from pigments bound in water-soluble gum) to make it opaque.

Fusion of colours

The colours used are layered, overlapping and fused, creating visuals that engage the viewer at multiple levels. Despite their unique styles and preferences, the imaginative freedom of artists creates a dialogue between the visual elements and the underlying concepts. Collectively, it helps to enrich the artistic discourse. For instance, Prasad’s narrative-driven works seek to unveil the interconnectedness of all-natural elements, as he emphasises the ancient belief of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, where all entities are manifestations of a single life energy.

Joydeep Acharjee shows the clash between towering human structures and the natural decay in the environment in his north-eastern home-town. Sanket Viramgami intertwines aesthetic traditions, blending miniaturist styles from the Persian school with elements of traditional Indian crafts.

The artists have dived into the complexities of contemporary existence, exploring themes of beauty, kindness, cruelty, loneliness, contentment, and loss. Amidst their profound reflections, are highlighted the tranquillity of life’s quieter moments and the assurance that all turbulence eventually subsides.

At Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links; Till June 1; 11am to 7pm

