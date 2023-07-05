HamberMenu
Expel tainted MLAs from party and Assembly: Delhi BJP chief to CM

Virendra Sachdeva’s remark comes a day after two AAP MLAs were sentenced in a 2015 case

July 05, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A day after two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs were sentenced by a court here, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove “tainted” former Ministers and MLAs from his party and the Assembly.

On Monday, AAP MLAs Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Sanjeev Jha were sentenced “till rising of the court” for being part of a mob that attacked policemen in north Delhi in 2015.

Upholding a magisterial court’s order convicting them, special judge Geetanjali Goel also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the two legislators.

In a statement, the BJP said, “Mr. Sachdeva reminded Mr. Kejriwal one of his first commitments to Delhiites after becoming Chief Minister, that tainted MLAs will have no place in his party nor will he allow them to sit in the Delhi Assembly.”

Earlier in April, another AAP MLA, Abdul Rehman, had been convicted by a court for assaulting a government school principal in 2009.

The Delhi BJP chief said, “Several AAP MLAs like Prakash Jarwal, Amanutullah Khan and Somnath Bharti are on bail in criminal cases. Former Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are in jail and have failed to secure bail despite their repeated efforts.”

“I call upon the Chief Minister to keep his word to the people of Delhi and expel all tainted MLAs from the AAP and Assembly,” he added.

No response was issued by AAP or the CM’s office on the issue.

