Expel AAP MLA Jarwal from party, demands BJP

New Delhi

13 November 2021 01:13 IST

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, drew attention towards the framing of charges against AAP Deoli MLA Prakash Jarwal by a city court regarding a doctor’s suicide last year.

“Criminal charges framed against him are very serious and you should expel him from the party and remove him from the Delhi Assembly,” he wrote.

The court had framed charges of abetment to suicide, money extortion and criminal conspiracy against the MLA, Mr. Kapoor said.

