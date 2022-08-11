Delhi

Expedite work on skill university, says BJP leader Bidhuri 

Special Correspondent New Delhi  August 11, 2022 02:28 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 02:28 IST

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday requested Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to expedite work related to a skill university proposed to be set up in Jaunapur and to save the Capital’s school cab drivers from hefty fines .

Mr. Bidhuri, along with a delegation of residents from Jaunapur village in the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency, met the Chief Secretary and informed him that the foundation stone for the world-class university at Jaunapur was laid in 2012 but it was yet to see the light of day.

“After completion, 10,000 children will be able to get admission and after getting skilled education here, thousands of youth will also get employment every year. The Chief Secretary directed officers to remove hurdles in the construction of the university immediately,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

The BJP leader also raised the issue of thousands of school cab drivers not being issued commercial permits since 2017. “The Transport Department is issuing challans in thousands to these drivers. Surprisingly, the Delhi government also has withdrawn the service of DTC buses from schools. If there are no cabs, then a serious problem will arise in front for parents,” Mr. Bidhuri said:

He said he had been assured that a decision regarding commercial permits for school cab drivers would be taken “soon.”

