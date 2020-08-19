‘Expedite results of DU students who are going abroad to study’

Create separate ID to enable them to submit requests: HC to DU

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered Delhi University to make efforts to expedite the result of such courses for students who have obtained admissions in postgraduate courses in foreign universities.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad further asked the varsity to create a separate e-mail ID to enable students to submit their requests and relevant details of the foreign university.

Provisional admission

The Delhi University could then send a request letter to the foreign university for granting provisional admission to the student concerned with an assurance that the results would be communicated at the earliest.

The Bench gave the order after it was informed by DU’s counsel that a single-judge Bench of the HC had on July 7, passed a similar order relating to results of students who were obtaining admission in postgraduate courses in foreign universities.

The HC observed that in the context of those final-year students who would have obtained admission to postgraduate courses in foreign universities, if their results are not declared in time, the students are likely to suffer irreparable loss.

It said that instead of the students writing individually to the foreign university concerned, seeking further time for furnishing a provisional certificate, the Delhi University ought to e-mail such a request to the university concerned on behalf of the student in question as it would “carry more weight”.

On Monday, the HC had directed Delhi University to commence the physical examination for those final-year students who have not opted for the online mode of open book examination (OBE) from September 14.