‘Expedite refugee registration for those coming from Afghanistan’

Activists hold demonstration outside office of UNHCR

Various students’ bodies and women’s rights organisations on Monday assembled at Mandi House in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.

Stating that the liberties and lives of human rights activists and welfare workers based in Afghanistan were in danger from the Taliban, the groups said the UNHCR should expedite refugee status registration for those arriving from Afghanistan.

The charter of demands endorsed by over 250 signatories also said the Election Commission of India must ensure that “Afghanistan and Taliban” are not used as pretexts for hate speeches during campaigns during upcoming State elections.

‘India must ensure safety’

The signatories also demanded: “The Government of India must ensure that safety of all Afghan nationals residing in India. The Government of India cease any attempt to distinguish between Afghan refugees on the basis of faith or identity and instead open the country’s doors to offer safe refuge to any Afghan refugees in need.” Rukhsar Rahim, a student from Afghanistan who came to India in 2015 for her undergraduate degree said: “Several of my relatives are still in Afghanistan. People there are living in distress...they are not being able to go out of their houses.”

The Jamia Milia Islamia student added: “In some areas in Afghanistan, people are being tortured and the basic right of speech has been snatched by the Taliban. We are asking the entire world to help Afghanistan set up a system where gender equality is restored. Given a chance, not just me but all Afghan youth would like to return to our country one day.”

Annie Raja of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) said: “We are here in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan. The NFIW has organised this meet across 22 States. It is to express solidarity particularly with the women in Afghanistan. We also want to tell the international community to not remain as a spectator.”