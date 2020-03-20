Expedite process of DNA test of unidentified body, says HC

New Delhi

20 March 2020

The body was recovered from a drain in Bhagirathi Vihar

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the government to expedite the process of DNA test of an unidentified body recovered from a drain at Bhagirathi Vihar village in north-east Delhi.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh ordered the government to complete the test before March 27 and to communicate the result with the petitioner, whose 17-year-old son went missing during the recent riots.

Shabuddin, in his petition, claimed that his son Ameen had gone missing on February 25 here. He said that on March 1, an unidentified body was recovered from the drain, which, he apprehended, could be his son.

‘Testing has begun’

Advocate Naushad Ahmed Khan, appearing for the Delhi government, submitted that the DNA testing has already commenced at Forensic Science Lab, Rohini and the same would be done expeditiously.

“Considering the fact that the petitioner is under severe stress and trauma due to the missing status of his son the family of the petitioner ought to have some closure in this matter,” the court said.

It also reiterated an order of the High Court passed on Wednesday where the court said that “delay in DNA testing cannot be countenanced and that DNA testing ought to be done without any specific orders from any court”.