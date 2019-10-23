Delhi

Expedite policy for children suffering from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder: Delhi HC

The Bench noted that children suffering from this disorder are not covered under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and and hence a policy should be evolved.

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and the Delhi government to expedite the drafting of an education policy for children suffering from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar noted that children suffering from this disorder are not covered under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and hence a policy should be evolved.

“We hereby direct the respondents to expedite the drafting of the policy, so that the children suffering from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder can be imparted education with care,” the Bench said.

The court also allowed the petitioner in the case to submit suggestions to authorities.

It noted that a meeting was convened on April 24, 2019, which was attended by principal secretaries from the Education and Health departments of the Delhi government.

In the meeting, it was decided to constitute a committee so that views can be gathered from different departments to frame a comprehensive policy, it noted.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Delhi resident Smruti R. Sarangi, who was seeking a policy to be evolved for children suffering from ADHD.

